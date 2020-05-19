European Gymnastics has announced its Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline Championships has been postponed until 2021 and will be held in Russian city Sochi instead of Gothenburg.

The event had been scheduled for May 7 to 10 in the Swedish city before it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

European Gymnastics said the rearranged Championships would run from April 29 to May 1, comfortably before the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games open on July 23.

The continental organisation has also moved the 2020 TeamGym Europeans event in Denmark to April 14 to 17 next year in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Championships have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"With travelling and training restricted, and the exit from lockdown still unclear in many European countries, we cannot guarantee the successful and safe running of these events as they were originally scheduled," said European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov.

"The health of the participants remains the priority for us."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a near total shut down of sport worldwide and has decimated the calendar, forcing governing bodies to reschedule numerous events which have been cancelled or postponed.

According to latest figures, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 4.9 million people and killed over 320,000 worldwide.