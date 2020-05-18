Tokyo 2020 boxing qualifier Lovlina Borgohain has been helping those struggling in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic began, the two-time world bronze medallist gave financial assistance to Assam Arogya Nidhi, an Indian Government initiative for those with life threatening diseases.

The charity helps people cover expenses for diagnosis, treatment and medicine.

Borgohain then arranged for 250 packets of fruits, vegetables and other kind of foods to be sent to people in her home region in Barpathar.

Lovlina Borgohain organised for food packages to be sent to people in need ©ASBC

The 22-year-old earned bronze medals in the welterweight division at the 2018 and 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi and Ulan-Ude respectively.

After achieving yet another bronze at the Asian and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event in Amman this year, Borgohain booked a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now postponed until 2021.

India have reported more than 96,000 cases of coronavirus, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths.

The country recently extended its lockdown in key regions as it battles to control the rise in infections.