Sara López was the winner of World Archery's first remote knockout tournament – Lockdown Knockout.

The world number two beat Norway's reigning World Archery youth champion Anders Faugstad 146-144 to earn the virtual title.

Eight compound athletes took part in the invitational tournament, streamed on World Archery's YouTube and Facebook platforms.

López, the reigning Pan American Games champion, defeated Toja Ellison of Slovenia and Paige Pearce of the United States to reach the final.

"I'm really happy because I knew it was going to be hard," she said.

"I knew that he was going to shoot incredible.

"I'm really happy also to be part of this.

"It is part of history and being able to shoot with all these incredible archers and represent all the women out there."

The Colombian struggled with connection issues during the gold medal match, however, with the hot weather in her home in Pereira, a city in the foothills of the Andes, causing her devices to overheat.





López's father and brother had to hold umbrellas to protect the cameras from the heat to let the competition resume.

"To be honest, I got a little frustrated at the beginning with the connection, I had a lot of help from my family and we were able to put this together and it was a great match," she said.

Faugstad overcame American Steve Anderson and Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands to come up against López.

"I didn't really get into the groove, but, that's what archery is, sometimes you hit and sometimes you don't," he said.

"Sara shot amazingly, so there's not really much you can do when somebody that you shoot against is shooting so good, there's no way you can catch up."

López earned CHF1,000 (£830/$1,000/€949) in prize money, which she is set to donate to Colombian charities battling the pandemic, while Faugstad was given CHF500 (£415/$513/€475).

The Lockdown Knockout will return for recurve athletes next month.