Suspension of ATP, WTA and ITF tennis tours extended until end of July

The suspension of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) tennis tours has been extended until the end of July because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbühel will not take place as scheduled due to the extension of the suspension.

Tournaments scheduled from August 1 onwards are still due to take place as planned, although a further update on the ATP Tour calendar is due in the middle of June.

"Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the tour continues to be affected in this way," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season.

"As ever, the health and well-being of the tennis community and wider public remains our top priority in every decision we make."

A host of ATP and WTA tournaments, plus all ITF circuits and event categories due to take place in July have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

WTA events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala scheduled for July will not be held, as a result of the extended suspension.

A WTA spokesperson added: "A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June."

All ITF circuits and event categories scheduled to take place during the newly extended period are suspended, including ITF junior events, ITF senior events, the UNIQLO wheelchair tennis tour, the beach tennis tour and the men’s and women’s ITF world tennis tour.

"These are tough and disappointing decisions to make, but health and safety remain our primary concern," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"We continue to review the global situation and assess all our options to resume international competition the moment it is safe to do so.

"We are working closely with tennis stakeholders to review the calendar and make the right decisions together."