Organisers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games released their official sustainability plan.

Developed jointly by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, the People’s Government of Hebei Province and Beijing 2022, the plan is set to be implemented throughout the entire process of staging and delivering the Games.

It reflects the Beijing 2022 mission of being "green, open, inclusive and clean" and follows the Olympic Agenda 2020 – the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement.

It is also aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The plan promotes Beijing 2022's vision of "Sustainability for the Future", and identifies three key themes - positive environmental impact, new development for the region, and better life for the people.

These three themes are supported by 12 actions, 37 key tasks and 119 specific measures, including the environment of the competition zones, regional development, and improvement of well-being for the host communities in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

According to the plan, the regular power supply of the venues will be provided by 100 per cent renewable energy, while carbon dioxide is set to be used as refrigerants for making ice during the construction of the National Speed Skating Oval.

Carbon dioxide is set to be used as refrigerants for making ice during the construction of the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing ©Wikipedia

It is also hoped that the campaign to engage 300 million people in winter sports across China will continue to encourage people to live a healthy life and boost the development of the winter sports industry.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomes the publication of the Beijing 2022 sustainability plan, as it provides a comprehensive framework for the overall sustainability vision of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022," said Juan Antonio Samaranch, chair of the Beijing 2022 IOC Coordination Commission.

"The plan also highlights the fact that the Organising Committee Beijing 2022 is working hand-in-hand with the national and regional authorities to achieve their ambitious sustainability objectives."

Following concerns over the impact of climate change on the Winter Olympic Games, the IOC has added specific elements relating to carbon emissions to the operational requirements of the Host City Contract from 2030.

Host cities will have to be "climate positive," defined as an activity which goes beyond achieving net zero carbon emissions to create an environmental benefit by removing additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.