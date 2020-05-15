The final patient has left the makeshift hospital created in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The hospital was built in March to help the American city deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Twelve tennis courts at the facility’s Indoor Training Center were transformed into supplemental hospital space to accommodate 470 patients.

Patients began arriving in April, although the temporary hospital, which used 100,000 square feet of space and later included 20 intensive care unit beds, was never utilised at full capacity.

"The hospital has officially closed, and we are currently in the shutting-down mode," said Billie Jean King National Tennis Center chief operating officer Danny Zausner.

"Crews will be in there for the next three to four weeks disassembling, sanitising and getting us ready to open up for indoor business when we can.

"I’m elated this part is over, so we know we’re headed in the right direction."

Twelve tennis courts at the facility’s Indoor Training Center were transformed into supplemental hospital space ©Getty Images

The venue is still being used to distribute food packages for coronavirus patients, healthcare workers and schoolchildren.

Food production is expected to have ended by May 22.

The US Open is currently scheduled to run from August 24 to September 13, but a decision on the fate of this year's edition of the Grand Slam is expected in June.

As New York has been badly hit by the pandemic, it has been suggested that the prestigious tournament could be moved to Indian Wells in California.

There have been more than 1.4 million cases of coronavirus in the United States, resulting in nearly 90,000 deaths.