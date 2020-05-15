International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has claimed he back-to-back timing of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 can be beneficial for organisers of the Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking following the IOC Executive Board's first virtual meeting, Bach said the two events being so close together "will keep and even raise the awareness of the world for the Olympic Games at a very high level".

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, with the Closing Ceremony taking place less than six months before Beijing 2022 opens on February 4.

The IOC President said preparations for Beijing 2022 "continue to go very well" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reports are very good coming from Beijing both from the infrastructure side as well as on the operational side," Bach said.

"We will have to see and consider what advantages it may offer to the organisation of Beijing being so close to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, because this will keep and even raise the awareness of the world for the Olympic Games at a very high level."

Beijing 2022 said last month that it would review the impact of the new dates for Tokyo 2020 on its preparations and described the close proximity of the events as a "special situation".

The Summer and Winter Games were held in the same year until 1992, when the IOC decided to separate the two events and place them in alternating even-numbered years.