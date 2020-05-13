Approval has been given for the construction of one of three Athletes' Villages for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Under the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games plan, the construction of the Athletes' Village in Milan will form part of a wider regeneration project of the Romana railway yard.

It forms part of an overall regeneration plan for seven railway yards throughout Milan, under the 2030 City Development plan.

Approval has been given to the project, with FS Sistemi Urbani serving as the delivery partner.

The company, owned by Italian railway infrastructure company FS, will oversee the design and construction process.

A total of 1,400 athletes are expected to stay in the Olympic Village during the Games.

"The journey towards the Olympics of the rebirth of the country has begun," said Antonio Rossia, under-secretary to the Presidency of Lombardy, who is in charge of major sporting events, according to Affaritaliani.

"With today's agreement, which follows the promulgation by Parliament of the Olympic Law by a few days, the process that will lead to the construction of the largest of the three Villages of Milan-Cortina 2026 begins.

"The dream is becoming reality.

"The Olympic Village that will rise in the shadow of the Madonnina is the most important work to be carried out among those contained in the Olympic dossier.

"The approval of this agreement represents, in light of the tragedies related to the spread of the coronavirus, a reason for hope for a happier and prosperous tomorrow.

"The complex will be born in the heart of the Lombard capital.

"It will rise between monuments and skyscrapers in the former railway station of Porta Romana.

"It will be an example of urban regeneration and sustainability."

One permanent and two temporary Villages were included in Milan-Cortina 2026's bid plan ©Getty Images

In the Milan-Cortina 2026 bid plan, a draft implementation plan for the Athletes' Village will now be created.

Final modifications will be made between February and April next year, with contracts defined by the end of December 2021.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2022, with work expected to have concluded by May 2025.

The Village will be within a 30 minute distance of each of the venues which will be used in Milan for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It will be transformed into social and student housing after the Games.

A temporary Athletes' Village will also be established in Cortina D'Ampezzo to serve athletes competing in sliding sports, curling and skiing.

A third Village will be located in Livigno, with the temporary facility serving as accommodation for athletes competing in snowboard and freestyle competitions, as well as biathlon and cross-country events in the Paralympic Games.