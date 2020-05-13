European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) President Franco Falcinelli revealed he is "confident" of Serbia successfully hosting the Men's World Boxing Championships in 2021.

The Serbian capital of Belgrade was transferred the hosting rights for the event last month after it was taken off New Delhi in India.

It had been claimed by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had not paid the hosting fee required as part of the Host City Agreement.

In a newsletter to EUBC members, Falcinelli relayed the news and revealed he was "confident" the competition would successfully pay tribute to the winners at the last world event in Belgrade in 1978.

"AIBA Interim President, Mohamed Moustahsane, communicated pleasant news for Europe: the 2021 World Championships has been assigned to Belgrade, Serbia," Falcinelli said.

"After New Delhi did not fulfill its financial obligations, AIBA terminated the agreement.

"Belgrade will now return to host the biggest boxing event of 2021 after 43 years.

"We are confident that Serbian Boxing Federation President Nenad Borovcanin and the Local Organising Committee will be able to pay tribute to Sami Buzoli, Ace Rusevski, Velimir Jeftic Slobodan, Tadija Kacar, Fazlija Sacirovic, Bratislav Ristic, Memet Bogujevci, Miodrag Perunovic, Dragomir Vujkovic - the great boxers of the former Yugoslavia.

"Together with Cubans Teofilo Stevenson, Adolfo Horta, Angel Herrera, Jose Gomez, Sixto Soria, the Polish Henryk Srednicki, the Soviets Victor Savchenko, Valery Rachkov and Valeriy Lvov, the Kenyan Stephen Muchoki and the Nigerian Davidson, they made the 1978 World Cup in Belgrade unforgettable."

A shadowboxing competition, to be held during the pandemic, has been approved ©EUBC

The move to award Belgrade the contest sparked a war of words between AIBA and the BFI.

BFI issued a strongly worded statement against AIBA, accusing the governing body of taking a "hasty" decision "without consultation."

AIBA responded that they had "no choice" but to strip New Delhi of its hosting rights for the Championships.

Falcinelli also discussed the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the suspension of sport worldwide.

He reiterated that all boxing tournaments in Europe would be suspended until July 31, but expressed his hope that some continental events would be able to take place before the end of this year.

Until then, EUBC have endorsed the shadowboxing challenge, devised by the governing body's Passion for Boxing Commission President Boris van der Vorst.

Active boxers and veteran participants have until May 31 to post their shadowboxing techniques on their social media pages.

"The President of the EUBC Passion for Boxing Commission, Boris van der Vorst, has proposed an interesting form of competition for everyone - the Shadowboxing Challenge," said Falcinelli.

"It is meant to inspire the boxing family to be fit, motivated and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The regulations are very simple, but effective for social networks, and have been sent to all European Federations."

EUBC and a professional jury will decide the winners, who will be informed by email and sent a prize.