Plans for Angel Stadium to be unveiled by end of May

Plans for development on the site of Angels Stadium - a potential venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics - are set to be revealed by the end of the month.

Anaheim City Council approved the sale of a 153-acre site which includes the stadium in December of last year, selling it to SRB Management Company.

SRB is an entity controlled by Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

The buyer of the site has until the end of August 2021 to unveil a Master Site Plan, but an agenda report from the City Council states that SRB will show its plans by the end of the month.

As part of the $325 million (£265 million/€300 million) deal, the owners of the Angels made a commitment to play the team's home games in Anaheim until 2050.

Should baseball and softball be re-added to the programme for the 2028 Games, Angel Stadium has been proposed as a potential venue along with Dodger Stadium, where Los Angeles' other Major League Baseball team - the Los Angeles Dodgers - play.

Baseball and softball are on the Tokyo 2020 programme, but not Paris 2024.

The United States won softball gold when it last hosted a Summer Olympics ©Getty Images

USA Baseball and USA Softball were among national federations in the next three Summer Olympic host countries to sign a Memorandum of Understanding last year supporting the sport's inclusion in future Games.

Given the popularity of baseball and softball in the United States, there will be high hopes for inclusion in 2028.

Baseball was a demonstration sport at Los Angeles 1984, whereas both baseball and softball were on the programme for Atlanta 1996 when the US last hosted a Summer Games.

The US won softball gold and baseball bronze, with the Cuban team victorious in the baseball competition.

What SRB and Moreno have planned for Angel Stadium remains unclear; they may wish to upgrade it or it is possible a new stadium will be proposed.

The Angels have played in Angel Stadium since it was first built in 1966, sharing it with various collegiate and professional American football teams over the years - including the Los ANgeles Rams for a time - but do not share it with any other team at present.