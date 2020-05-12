FISU President hopes launch of Healthy Campus project will help students during pandemic

International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin believes the launch of the organisation’s Healthy Campus initiative can help universities to ensure their students remain active despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Matytsin made the assertion in a blog for insidethegames written to coincide with the launch of the FISU Health Campus project.

The initiative was originally piloted in seven universities with the aim of encouraging physical activity and the availability of healthy choices in a variety of fields.

Pilot participants were the University of Turin in Italy, the University of Western Australia, China's Peking University, the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, Argentina's Universidad Nacional de La Matanza and Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia.

Universities from all over the world will be brought onto one platform to share ideas and best practices.

Any university can register to access resources such as best practices and examples of successful projects, while they can also earn a "Healthy Campus Label" acknowledging it is a healthy place to study.

While campuses are closed during the pandemic, Matytsin said the initiative could help ensure students remain active.

The project has been aimed at combating the decline of physical education in national education systems.

Seven universities participated in the pilot project ©FISU

"Until relatively recently, we had a situation where most 18-year-olds regularly practiced sport and at university level it was a question of maintaining and developing that interest.

"Now, however, we face the even greater challenge on establishing a foundation of participation.

"University study so often corresponds to the time in a young person's life when they leave the family home and establish habits that can last a lifetime.

"Wherever possible, FISU is determined to make sure they are healthy habits and that the regular practice of sport is one of them.

"Making extensive use of mobile technology, the programme will help universities ensure students remain active even off campus.

"This will, in turn, ensure students are more readily able to restart university life once the campuses reopen."

The Healthy Campus platform also includes tips on nutrition, sleep and mental health, which it is hoped can aid students during the coronavirus crisis.

Matytsin also acknowledged the pandemic had led to sport organisations changing their methods of working, with numerous meetings having to be held online.

He said that FISU had acknowledged how the method could be effective, with the organisation vowing to enhance sustainability by reducing travel in favour of online presentations and meetings.

The FISU President said the organisation has already held several online presentations from future hosts of competitions.

Universities can register here.