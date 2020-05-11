FITEQ to invest around €10 million in teqball through development programmes

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has announced an investment of around €10 million (£8.7 million/$10.8 million) into the sport through a club development programme.

The governing body said the funds will be aimed at supporting members of the "teqball family" during and after the coronavirus crisis.

It is hoped the funds will also help to stimulate the long-term growth of teqball globally.

"We have seen a huge appetite for teqball all over the world, which has resulted in over 50 national teqball federations recognised by FITEQ in three years," Marius Vizer Jr, FITEQ general secretary, said.

"It is our role at FITEQ to ensure these federations, as well as all future federations, are equipped to grow the sport in their country, especially during the hard times we are currently in.

"Through the teqball club development programme we will enable national teqball federations to provide tables and educational support to teqball clubs, which are the lifeblood of the growth of the sport at a grassroots level."

FITEQ says the global programme for club development will be implemented in conjunction with its existing national federation support programme.

FITEQ claims the investment will stimulate the long-term growth of teqball ©Getty Images

An investment of around €10 million (£8.7 million/$10.8 million) is expected to be made across the two programmes.

FITEQ claims the investment will enable countries to speed up the process of establishing structures that provide the foundations for the growth of teqball.

The club development programme is expected to provide the 52 existing National Teqball Federations, as well as all future federations, with the physical infrastructure.

This will include TEQ Lite tables.

Educational support will also be provided through the programme to help the development of teqball in specific countries.

Club development coordinators have been appointed to manage the implementation of the programme.

FITEQ says that, in alignment with the national federation support programme, this will ensure that all teqball stakeholders are receiving the necessary support.