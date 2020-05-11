The Chinese Professional Baseball League became the first sports league to allow fans to return to watch matches since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, with 1,000 spectators now allowed to attend a game.

The top league in Taiwan resumed in April with limitations on the number of people who could be present at venues.

Games were limited to just 500 people being the stadium, including players, umpires, coaches, officials and those working on the television broadcast.

This meant fans were unable to attend.

Measures have been eased by the Taiwanese Government, which set a limit of 1,000 fans being allowed to attend matches in stadiums under the current guidelines.

A sold-out crowd watched hosts Fubon Guardians beat the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions 7-6 at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium, while the CTBC Brothers won 6-4 at home to the Rakuten Monkeys at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

Politician Shih Chung Chen wore the number 0 to mark no new cases in Taiwan ©Getty Images

The Fubon Guardians presented the fans with a certificate congratulating them on being the first to attend a game this season.

Spectators were given strict seat numbers to ensure social distancing was in place.

According to the World Baseball Softball Confederation, government official Shih Chung Chen was honoured at the match having overseen the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was dubbed the "MVP of pandemic prevention” and wore a Guardians jersey with number 0 on the back.

The number was aimed to signify that the number of “zero confirmed cases” was due to a collective effort from all citizens.

"Watching baseball games is the best way to start our new lives in the post-pandemic era," Chen said.

"There has not been a new local confirmed case of coronavirus infection in 26 consecutive days in Taiwan."