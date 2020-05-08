More than 30 members of staff have accepted offers for voluntary redundancy from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The voluntary redundancies come as the organisation looks to cut costs by up to 20 per cent in light of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

That, coupled with the widespread economic woes brought on by the coronavirus crisis, led chief executive Sarah Hirshland to say last month that there is "no scenario in which we will not see significant revenue loss over the next five years".

Hirshland has already taken a 20 per cent pay cut.

When contacted by insidethegames, the USOPC confirmed that in excess of 30 staff members had accepted an offer of voluntary redundancy.

According to Sports Business Journal, the offer extended to all USOPC employees would see them receive two weeks of severance for every year of service up to 26 years.

Some personal news to share. I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave the USOPC. It has been an honor to work alongside such a passionate group of people and help Team USA athletes accomplish their dreams both on and off the field of play. Free Agency starts 5/15/20. — Brian Gordon (@TTech1990) May 7, 2020

Some USOPC staff have shared that they are leaving the organisation on social media, including senior vice-president and managing director for marketing and media Brian Gordon.

Hirshland has previously said that the USOPC will not use part of its $200 million (£162million/€184million) reserves to deal with its financial shortfall, preserving that money in the event of a cancelled Olympic Games.

A request to Congress for financial aid was rejected in March.