The Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) League began its 2020 season with five games behind closed doors.

Competition got underway on May 5 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought sport to a standstill around the world.

All ten KBO teams played, with games taking place under strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Action took place in empty stadiums, while players and team officials were not allowed to give each other high-fives or handshakes and wore masks in all zones except for the field of play and dugout.

ESPN secured rights for the season, broadcasting the Samsung Lions against NC Dinos game in Daegu.

South Korea has reported just under 11,000 cases and 256 deaths.

The rate of new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases are minimal, with the South Korean Government beginning to ease lockdown measures.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) also announced the top-flight K League and the K League 2 will both kick off their campaigns tomorrow.

Competition took place in empty stadiums with cardboard cut-outs of fans installed ©Getty Images

It will not be a complete return to normal for players in the league, however, as matches in the early part of the campaign will be held behind closed doors and it is not yet clear when fans will be able to return to stadiums.

Players will be banned from talking to their team mates, opponents or referees in matches, while coaches and other matchday staff have been ordered to wear masks.

Measures have also been put in place to deal with a case of coronavirus in a player or coach during the season.

If any player or coach tests positive for COVID-19, the club will not take to the field for at least two weeks.

Opponents could also stop playing matches for a fortnight, depending on the results of contact tracing.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in South Korea had forced the KFA to indefinitely postpone the start of the season, which had been scheduled to begin on February 29.