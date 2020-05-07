A shadowboxing challenge has been launched by the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) for athletes to take part in during the pandemic.

Boris Van der Vorst, President of the Netherlands Boxing Federation and the EUBC Passion for Boxing Committee chairman, came up with the idea.

There will be three categories for the contest – elite, youth and veteran.

Competitors are encouraged to make 15 to 30 second videos of them shadowboxing, combining different techniques and punches.

Videos can then be uploaded to Facebook or Instagram, using hashtags such as #ShadowBoxingChallenge and #EUBCchallenge.

EUBC and a professional jury will decide the winners, who will be informed by email and sent a prize.

Shadowboxing is often used as part of training in a warm-up ©Getty Images

Van der Vorst and Netherlands Boxing Federation executive director René Braad have already held a shadowboxing event in their country.

Shadowboxing is used in training and as part of a warm-up by many athletes.

Sport has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in more than 3.8 million cases and 265,000 deaths worldwide.

EUBC join a number of sport organisations to hold virtual events in place of actual competition.