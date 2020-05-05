The Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) has developed a 12-month plan to help prepare its athletes for the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Games, amid the coronavirus crisis.

EOC President Hesham Mohamed Tawfeq Hatab said that the year-long strategy had been sent to the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It includes a target to equip and qualify Egyptians for Tokyo 2020, which will now take place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Allowing athletes to return to training around coronavirus restrictions is part of the document.

Meetings have also been held with various national federations for Olympic sports, to outline the way forward.

"The plan includes the presence of players in a training place such as the Olympic Centre, and all the necessary medical and protective measures are taken to the players, coaches and managers who enter the camp," the EOC said.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee discussed the plan with various sporting governing bodies ©EOC

"The Egyptian Olympic Committee addressed all unions in order to prepare a 12-month programme for the next period to meet the decisions that are expected to be issued after the completion of the coronavirus.

"In the presence of delegates from the Ministry of Youth and Sports we will prepare a full plan of sports activity so that we are ready to resume at any time for the benefit of all players, and also to know the needs of the unions early."

Egypt has won seven Olympic gold medals in the country's history.

The last Egyptian to top a podium was wrestler Karam Gaber, who won the 96 kilograms Greco-Roman title at Athens 2004.

At Rio 2016, Egypt won three bronze medals – two in weightlifting and one in taekwondo.