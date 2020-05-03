Indian discus thrower Sandeep Kumari has been given a four-year ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after failing a drugs test, despite her sample previously being deemed clear by the National Dope Test Laboratory (NDTL).

The NDTL did not detect the presence of a banned anabolic steroid in her blood sample, as reported by Outlook India.

It was collected during the National Inter-State Championships in June 2018 in Guwahati, which Kumari won with a throw of 58.41 metres.

Despite the sample being cleared by the NDTL, WADA then decided to test it at its laboratory in Canada and it returned positive for metenolone in November 2018.

Kumari's results from June 26 2018 to November 21 2018 will now be declared invalid.

Her four-year ban, announced by WADA on May 1 2020, will begin from June 26 2018, the date of her sample collection.

Kumari is one of four Indian athletes whose samples returned negative at the NDTL before being found positive when tested in Montreal by WADA.

Kumari waived her right for a confirmatory B sample test and accepted the adverse analytical finding.

In February 2019, Kumari participated in a phone interview with representatives of the Athletics Integrity Unit during which she confirmed that she admitted the anti-doping rule violations.

Twelve months later the AIU issued a notice of charge to Kumari, asking her to either admit the violation or undergo a hearing before a disciplinary tribunal.

After missing three deadlines to respond, Kumari finally accepted the charge and did not request a hearing.

The others include runner Nirmala Sheoran, a two time winner at the 2017 Asian Championships and Indian middle-distance runner Jhuma Khatun.

Khatun was handed a four year ban last month after her sample tested positive last month for the anabolic steroid dehydrochloromethyltestosterone.