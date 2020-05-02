International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee will determine the hosts of a series of future competitions, after being given permission by the governing body’s Council.

The FIG Council were requested to vote by email on decisions which were due to be taken in 2020, as a result of the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Decisions were due to be taken at the FIG Council meeting held at Swakopmund in Namibia, which was scheduled for the end of May but was called off due to the coronavirus.

The Council voted in favour of awarding the 2024 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships to Israel, which will be preceded by age group events.

The FIG added that the Council had given the Executive Committee permission to determine the hosts of five upcoming events.

This will include the 2024 Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, as well as the Parkour World Championships in the same year.

The 2024 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships were awarded to Israel earlier this week ©Getty Images

Both the 2021 and 2023 Artistic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships will also be awarded by the Executive Committee.

A decision will also be made on the host of the World Gym for Life Challenge.

The FIG Council also provisionally approved Rwanda, Lesotho, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo as affiliated member federations.

Antigua and Barbuda were also provisionally admitted as an associate member federation.

Membership is expected to be ratified by the FIG Congress at its next meeting.

A revised 2020 budget was approved by the Council, along with the approval of the 2019 accounts and auditors’ reports.

The FIG Council also agreed Swakopmund will host its next meeting on May 20 to 21 next year, having been unable to host this year.