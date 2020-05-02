Uganda Olympic Committee prioritising Tokyo 2020-qualified athletes as it braces for financial squeeze

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has advised athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 to train "as much as possible" from their homes as it braces for budget cuts in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to insidethegames, UOC secretary general Donald Rukare said the organisation "expect budget cuts in respect of the Government support in the next fiscal year 2020-2021 due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

"Reduced support from our corporate partners may happen as well as most struggle to reboot post COVID-19."

Despite that, the UOC "will require additional funding" to support the 17 athletes already qualified for the Games as well as those hoping to join them.

It is an unenviable position to be in, but one likely to become commonplace across the Olympic Movement as the financial consequences of the pandemic become clearer.

"The UOC is exploring with the National Council of Sports providing support to the athletes and coaches," Rukare said.

"We have also encouraged member national federations that can, to support the athletes and coaches.

"In addition several individuals within our sports family have stepped up and provided personal financial and non-financial support to various athletes and coaches."

Truck drivers arriving in Uganda from Kenya are being tested ©Getty Images

Per The Observer, there were 83 confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda as of yesterday but no deaths.

Government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus "include inter alia stay home orders and ban on all sport activities", Rukare told insidethegames.

"The rower Kathleen Noble is based in the United States and is carrying out limited training.

"Our 16 athletes based in Uganda face challenges with their respective training regimes.

"They have to train from home and have limited or no access to their coaches due to the restricted movement orders.

"Boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi is currently training from home with no access to a much-needed gym.

"As the UOC we have informed the athletes and their respective federations about the IOC (International Olympic Committee) decision to postpone the games.

"We have advised them to observe the Government guidelines and train and prepare as much as possible from home for the time being.

"We have also started an COVID-19 mitigation campaign featuring the 17 athletes which will run in our print, electronic and social media platforms."

Fifteen of the 17 Ugandans to have booked a place at Tokyo 2020 compete in athletics.

Joshua Cheptegei, world champion over 10,000 metres, is one of 17 Uganda athletes to have qualified for the upcoming Olympics ©Getty Images

Rukare said that, excluding the rugby sevens team, it is hoped that 10 to 15 more athletes can qualifying for the Games in sports including swimming, weightlifting, boxing, skateboarding and athletics.

"Our priority is to support our 17 athletes that have qualified for the Games in the areas of training and preparation.

"We shall continue to support those on the Olympic Solidarity Tokyo 2020 scholarships.

"In addition we together with the National Council of Sports shall support those trying to qualify for the games in 2021."

For now, the UOC is limited to online meetings using Zoom.

Rukare told insidethegames that 30 member federations were briefed via the platform of IOC decisions, new qualification processes and the UOC response on April 24.

"Our Secretariat meets weekly via Zoom as well as our Executive Committee which meets monthly.

"We are able not only keep our members updated but also continue to operate effectively.

"We are in touch with most of the athletes as well via these platforms."