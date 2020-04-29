World Archery has scheduled four summer summits for archers, coaches, judges and tournaments, which will take place remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four online summits will run monthly from May to August and will feature presentations from experts.

Content from the summits will be made available digitally through the World Archery website and social media, with participants encouraged to take part in activities from home.

Prior registration for the summits will not be required.

Due to the crisis surrounding coronavirus, World Archery has suspended all international events and activities with the summits part of an initiative to offer alternative products to the archery community.

The summit for archers will be the first on May 31 and will be followed by the tournament summit on June 28.

The judges summit will take place on July 26 before the coaches summit on August 30.

In the summit for archers, subjects including sport psychology, peaking for competition and clean sport will be covered.

Experienced event organisers will discuss the value of hosting competitions at the tournament summit, providing a guide to securing partnerships at all levels and explaining the principles of volunteer management.

Judges will discuss development for officials and how to be successful in the role at their summit, while the coaching summit will detail the role of the coach-athlete relationship from both perspectives.

The coaching summit will also focus on target panic, the psychological condition that causes anxiety in the archer during shooting.

Further information, including detailed schedules and how to join the summits, will be published in late May.