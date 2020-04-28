GB Boxing performance director hopeful fighters will not be lost to professional ranks before Tokyo 2020

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken is hopeful athletes on the British squad will resist the temptation to turn professional after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed until 2021.

The one-year delay to the Games has fuelled suggestions boxers from across the world may head to the professional ranks instead of competing at the rescheduled event next year.

While professionals are eligible for the Olympics, the majority were not enticed by the offer to participate at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and only three competed.

McCracken, who trains British heavyweight star and London 2012 gold medallist Anthony Joshua, said he had been "reassured" by conversations he has had with members of the team regarding their intentions.

"We are very aware of this situation which is why I have spent a lot of time since the qualifier talking to the boxers," he said.

"It's completely understandable that some of them needed some time to adjust to the situation, because it was a lot to take in, and having spoken to all of the senior boxers a number of times over the last few weeks I have been reassured by what they have said.

"Our boxers have spent a lot of years working towards the goal of going to the Olympic Games and I am hopeful that when sport does restart, it will continue to be their immediate priority."

Britain won three medals in boxing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

McCracken said the postponement of the Games had been a "blow" to British boxers but urged members of the squad to see the positives.

"It is a blow as they have worked a long time to get to this point and to have to wait for another year is disappointing," he said.

"There is nothing we can do about it though as it is out of our control so we just have to accept it, move on and try to take the positives.

"The most important thing right now is that people are safe and healthy.

"The boxers have all got exciting futures so they need to focus on the positives and look forward."

Britain won three medals in boxing at Rio 2016 and McCracken said the postponement of the Games could improve their chances at Tokyo 2020.

"From a performance point of view, having an extra year to prepare for the Olympics is good news for a lot of our boxers," he said.

"It is another 12 months of being able to develop and work with the coaches so that is bound to benefit them.

"I was really pleased with a conversation I had with one of our leading boxers a couple of days ago.

"He was disappointed that the Olympics had been postponed but it was clear he had accepted it and he just said to me 'imagine how much better I will be in 12 months?'

"'It's going to give me an even better chance of winning a medal next year.'"