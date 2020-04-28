The 2020 European Junior Shooting Championship has been postponed due to the the ongoing spread of coronavirus, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) have said.

This means the rifle and pistol events will move to a later date, having previously been scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 2 in Osijek in Croatia.

New dates have been proposed of September 7 to 14, however a final decision on the fate of the competition will be made on July 1 which could see the event cancelled.

Factors to take into account will be the rate of spread, the ongoing COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions within the continent.

To date, there have been more than 1.31 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in Europe, resulting in the deaths of more than 124,000 people.

More than half of these come from Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom alone.

Many other ISSF events have been cancelled or postponed, including ISSF World Cup legs and the ISSF Running Target World Championship.

The ISSF are also asking nations to declare their interest in bidding for competitions between 2021 and 2024.