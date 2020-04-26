The Austrian Paralympic Committee (ÖPC) has held its latest Sports Committee meeting by video, with the postponement of Tokyo 2020 among the key topics of discussion.

The meeting, the seventh held by the Sports Committee, was attended by eight representatives of summer and winter sports.

ÖPC general secretary Petra Huber and Julia Wenninger, who is responsible for Games management, were among those present.

Huber said the central topic of the meeting was the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paralympic Games will now take place from August 24 to September 5 in 2021, after new dates were confirmed last month.

"With the shift, of course, many questions have arisen that we have tried to answer," Huber said.

"Of course we were able to provide a comprehensive update on how to proceed and what the relaxation of the corona measures means for the training of our athletes."

Dates for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were confirmed last month ©Getty Images

The ÖPC was also updated on the status of athletes who have service contracts with the army, which are due to expire prior to the rescheduled Paralympic Games.

Helmut Iwanoff, the head of the competitive sports department at the Federal Ministry of Defence, said there were positive signs the athletes involved with receive extensions to their contracts.

The extensions are expected to run until after the Paralympic Games next year.

Walter Ablinger, chairman of the Athletes' Advisory Board, said the meeting had offered more certainty for athletes over some of the questions that arose due to the Paralympic postponement.

"The explanations and explanations give all athletes more certainty that we can continue to live our great dream together," Ablinger said.

"Thank you for the open, informative and transparent meeting."