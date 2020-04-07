Karate athletes join social media campaign to support International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The World Karate Federation's (WKF) call to participate in the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was heeded as athletes took to social media to show their support.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace took place yesterday (April 6).

The United Nations supported event focused on the health benefits of participating in sporting and physical activity, especially now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers asked people to be active, stay healthy and demonstrate solidarity at home during the period of uncertainty and social distancing.

Prior to the event, the WKF asked athletes to join Peace and Sport's initiative to showcase the positive power of sport for peace and social inclusion.

The governing body encouraged karate athletes to make a short video of themselves wearing a karategi and doing a 'Rei' – a formal bow used before and after karate.

Participants were then encouraged to show the white card, before finishing the video with another Rei.

The WKF called for videos to be sent to the governing body or to be posted on social media accounts to show karate's support for the day.

Numerous videos were showcased by the WKF from karate athletes across the world yesterday.

Today we celebrate #APRIL6 the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace!

We raise our #whitecard and do our #ReiForApril6 for global solidarity.

The governing body said the day acts as a celebration of the work being carried out every day by sport organisations, athletes, coaches and National Government Organisations, which play a fundamental role in instilling the educational values of sport to people of all ages.

Peace and Sport's white card campaign is designed to symbolise a message of hope and solidarity.

The core message of the 2020 campaign was "Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story".

The message aimed to highlight stories of individuals and beneficiaries who have been positively impacted by sport all around the globe.

The WKF said through a white card, people could encourage its community to stay home during the coronavirus crisis, respecting rules, staying healthy with sport, and sending a message of unity and global solidarity.