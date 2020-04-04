Former IOC member Baumann and Olympic gold medallist Bryant among latest inductees into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Baumann and double Olympic gold medallist Kobe Bryant, are both to be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame.

Baumann, 51, a former IOC member, died after suffering a heart attack while attending the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

As well as his IOC role, Baumann was also President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and secretary general of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

He was President of the Winter Youth Olympic Organising Committee for the Lausanne 2020 Games and the Coordination Commission chair for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

In addition, he was a Council member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and an Executive Committee member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The second posthumous entry into the Hall of Fame is double Olympic gold medallist Kobe Bryant, a member of the United States basketball team.

Bryant, 41, who died in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020, played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five National Basketball Association (NBA) Championships.

He is considered one of the best basketball players of all time, and was part of the US team that won Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

At Beijing 2008, Bryant scored 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, along with six assists as the US defeated Spain 118–107 in the final.

Five other Olympians have also been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kobe Bryant is to be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

Among them is four-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association champion in 2012 with Indiana Fever Tamika Catchings.

Catchings, who was born with a hearing impairment, and played for Indiana Fever for 14 years, was part of the United States team that won four consecutive women's basketball Olympic gold medals - at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Catchings also won two World Championship gold medals with the US - in China in 2002 and the Czech Republic in 2010.

Former Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett is also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Garnett won one Olympic gold medal with the United States men's team at Sydney 2000.

Former San Antonio Spurs player, and now an assistant coach at the franchise, Tim Duncan is another inductee.

Duncan was part of the United States men's basketball team that won bronze at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Rudy Tomjanovich, a two time NBA winning coach with the Houston Rockets is also inducted.

Tomjanovich coached the US men's basketball team to Olympic gold at Sydney 2000.

Kim Mulkey, head women's basketball coach at Baylor University, is also inducted.

In her playing days, Mulkey was part of the United States team that won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The other two inductees are Barbara Stevens, head coach of Bentley University women's basketball team and Eddie Sutton, former Oklahoma State men's coach.