Canada, Venezuela and Dominican Republic all celebrated reaching Tokyo 2020 as Olympic volleyball qualification tournaments concluded in North and South America.

The Canadian men won their home event in Vancouver to book their place at this year's Games, with Venezuela's men earning their spot in Mostazal in Chile.

Dominican Republic's women won a straight shoot-out with Puerto Rico on home soil in Santo Domingo to secure their berth in Japan.

After winning their opening two matches at the Men's Volleyball North American Olympic Qualification Tournament, Canada knew a third against Puerto Rico would see them end the round-robin event with a 100 per cent record and seal the only Tokyo 2020 place available.

They duly came through in straight sets at Pacific Coliseum, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.

Arthur Szwarc top-scored with 13 points as the hosts booked their second consecutive Olympic appearance and a fifth in all.

Canada had set-up their opportunity to advance by beating Cuba in a five-set thriller yesterday, where they came back from two sets down.

"It was exciting for the fans, exciting for the sport and a very emotional win for us," said Canada's coach Glenn Hoag, who guided the side to fifth place at Rio 2016.

"It will be my fourth time [going to the Olympics], third as a coach, it's a great feeling every time, it's a dream come true."

Dominican Republic's women celebrate earning their Olympic place ©FIVB

Cuba could have pounced if Canada slipped up but their 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win over Mexico was ultimately in vain.

Colombia were in the same position as Canada at the Men's Volleyball South American Olympic Qualification Tournament, where they knew a final day win over hosts Chile would seal their Tokyo 2020 place.

They were beaten 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, however, and Venezuela pinched the Olympic spot by rolling past Peru 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.

Venezuela, Colombia and Chile all ended on two wins and one defeat with the Venezuelans topping the pile on sets ratio.

Luis Antonio Arias Guzman led the way for Venezuela, scoring 17 points at Gran Arena Monticello as his country booked their second Olympic appearance and their first since Beijing 2008.

The Dominican Republic's women won in straight sets against Puerto Rico in the winner-takes-all clash at the Women's Volleyball North American Olympic Qualification Tournament at Virgilio Travieso Sports Palace.

The straight shoot-out was confirmed after both sides had won both of their opening two group games, with Bethania De La Cruz De Peña scoring 16 points in the 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 success.

Dominican Republic will now play at their third Olympics and their first since London 2012.

Canada won a dead-rubber with Mexico, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.