Belarus beat a seemingly untouchable Chinese trio to win the men's title and hosts Japan earned an historic triumph in the women’s team event at the Trampoline World Championships in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, Britain dominated the tumbling event, while the United States and Russia shared the honours in the double mini team competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the venue for the sport at Tokyo 2020.

Belarus’s reigning individual Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou said after his country had won its first men’s team gold in 25 years: "We really wanted to win but to tell the truth we were going for silver."

Belarus went one better as they finished 0.040 points ahead of the Chinese.

"We thought they were too strong, so it was a real surprise," Hancharou added.

Having won three World Cup gold medals this season, he set Belarus on their way with a competition high score of 61.490 points.

It immediately handed his team a 1.270-point lead after the first set of gymnasts had performed and that proved enough, despite the efforts of legendary duo Dong Dong and Gao Lei.

Twenty-year-old Hikaru Mori anchored her nation to a first ever women’s trampoline team gold - just 12 months after landing Japan’s maiden world title in tandem with synchronised partner Megu Uyama.

Mori's closing effort of 56.095 was relegated Britain into the silver medal position.

But Britain got their revenge in the tumbling, dominating both the men’s and women’s events from start to finish.

China had won every women’s world team tumbling title since 2011 but without superstar Jia Fangfang, absent with injury, they and the rest of the field had no answer to Britain’s strength-in-depth.

It was a similar story in the men’s event with Kristoff Willerton setting the tone from the off and 2018 individual silver medal winner Elliott Browne and 2018 World Age Group Competition champion Jaydon Paddock comfortably holding off the Russian challenge.

No-one could do anything to stop the Russians in the men’s double mini-trampoline team event, however, with Mikhail Zalomin proving outstanding.

American women’s team captain Tristan van Natta led her side to a shock double mini trampoline team event.