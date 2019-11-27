Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has hosted Latvian Government official as discussions over cooperation between the nations continues.

Jānis Mažeiks, Latvia’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was greeted by Samuda at the JOA’s headquarters.

Mažeiks had previously visited in Jamaica to discuss the topics concerning both the Baltic Sea and Caribbean regions.

Climate change and sustainable development were among the areas discussed.

Samuda revealed the latest talks focused on the potential for a global partnership, with the JOA having committed to exploring the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their counterparts from Latvia.

"It was timely as the Association is seeking to establish viable global partnerships in sport to support and advance its strategic vision and mission of which mutuality and comity are central themes," Samuda said, according to Loop Jamaica.

Latvian officials say Jamaica has expressed an interest in cooperating in the sport of bobsleigh, where the European nation boasts a strong history.

Jamaica reportedly also talked of its commitment to develop its sporting infrastructure, including construction ice halls and skating rinks.

The JOA spoke of their intent to cooperate with Latvia in bobsleigh ©Getty Images

During talks in September, the JOA were presented with a book from Latvian Olympic Committee President Aldonis Vrubļevskis and Zintis Ekmanis, vice-president of the Latvian Bobsleigh Federation.

JOA chief executive Ryan Foster claimed the latest meeting showed Jamaica was committed to a global vision.

"The courtesy call underscores JOA's commitment to building that bridge from the Caribbean Sea across the Atlantic Ocean, the Celtic Sea, through the English Channel and into the Baltic Sea which washes Latvia," he said, according to Loop Jamaica.

"Far-reaching, but that's our vision."

A potential MoU with Latvia would follow a similar agreement signed by the JOA and the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

The MoU was signed in Doha at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly.

The partnership is expected to see both National Olympic Committees work on collaborative projects in sport.

This is expected to include exchange experiences for athletes, as well as sport events and training camps.