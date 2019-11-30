By Nancy Gillen in Bratislava
IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 1 minute ago: Nieminen named overall bodyfitness winner
- 8 minutes ago: Shykula claims Ukraine's second gold medal
- 12 minutes ago: Ukraine earn first gold medal through Matsegora
- 16 minutes ago: Mandolina claims bodyfitness 163cm gold medal
- 20 minutes ago: Nieminen of Finland earns first gold medal of competition
- 1 hour ago: Competition at World Championships begins
- 2 hours ago: Schedule for first day of competition
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships
