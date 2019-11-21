A new agreement between World Para Powerlifting and Muscle&Motion will give the sport further insight into education and training.

Officially founded in 2001, Muscle&Motion seek to enhance an individual's understanding of muscular mechanics, helping to improve results and reduce risk of injury.

Their learning tools can help others understand human movement, with numerous apps and resources helping people in over 100 countries worldwide.

Of specific interest are the rich, three-dimensional musculoskeletal anatomy and strength training exercise animations that can be integrated into educational programmes as resources for teaching athletes and coaches.

Muscle&Animation use animation techniques to educate ⒸHiroki Nishioka

"We're delighted to welcome Muscle&Motion as an educational partner," World Para Powerlifting Development Co-ordinator Dillon Richardson said.

"They are innovative leaders in anatomy and strength training, and this partnership will continue to enhance Para powerlifting education courses."

In alignment with World Para Powerlifting, Muscle&Motion is improving the understanding of muscular mechanics involved in the movement of the human body, improving results and providing an overall greater awareness of muscles in motion for athletes and coaches.

"With over 4,000 hours of detailed three-dimensional animated videos of muscle functions and movements, we are happy to support Para powerlifting athletes and coaches in joining health and sport professionals and enthusiasts in accessing Muslce&Motion applications," Amit Gal Alon, Muscle&Motion founder, said.

The agreement means that course participants, National Paralympic Committees, National Federations and other stakeholders will receive exclusive discounts when subscribing to Muscle&Motion applications.