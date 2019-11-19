World champion Artur Beterbiev has praised the level of competition on show at the recently-held Russian Boxing Championship in Samara.

The reigning International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion visited the event, which saw medals awarded across 10 weight categories.

The winners will join the national team to prepare for Tokyo 2020 qualification, culminating in the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament in London from March 13 to 23.

The total prize fund for the Russian Boxing Championship amounted to RUB₽10 million (£121,000/$157,000/€141,000).

Winners received RUB₽500,000 (£6,000/$8,000/€7,000) and the keys to a Lada Vesta car.

Silver medallists received RUB₽300,000 (£3,600/$4,700/€4,200) each and bronze medallists ₽100,000 (£1,200/$1,600/€1,400) each.

Athletes' personal trainers were also awarded.

"For a long time I was in the Russian national team and I can say that there have never been such national tournaments and generally such an attitude to boxing in our country," Beterbiev, the 2009 world champion and two-time amateur European champion, said.

"It is very cool.

"Look at the prize pool of the Russian championship - what gifts for victory."

He added: "I watched the decisive battles in Samara and these fights were very competitive and spectacular.

"The guys are boxing and fighting to the last."

Viktor Farkhutdinov, the head coach of the Russian men's boxing team, claimed the event was held at a high level ©RBF

Viktor Farkhutdinov, the head coach of the Russian men's boxing team, was also complimentary of the standard of competition.

"The Championship of Russia was held at a high level," he said.

"I would like to thank the organisers, in particular the Government of the Samara region and Umar Nazarovich Kremlev (the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation).

"To date, the country's champions and prize winners have received very good gifts.

"This happened for the first time.

"And so I repeat, our team is pleased with the conduct and results of the Russian Championship."

Training camps for the Russian men's boxing team are due to take place in Kyrgyzstan in January and in Kislovodsk the following month.

A qualifying tournament will be held in Nalchik from February 19 to 22, after which the composition of the team for the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Tokyo 2020 will be announced.

"I think that by this moment we will have already determined the composition by 99 per cent," Farkhutdinov added.

"We will make the right selection and the strongest at that moment will go to qualify for the Olympic Games.

"Those who think that the composition has already been determined are mistaken."