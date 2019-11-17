Uganda’s Maxwell Rotich and Portugal’s Mariana Machado earned historic victories today at the Cross Internacional de Soria, the first international event to be held under the banner of World Athletics.

The Spanish city of Soria was hosting the second leg of this year's World Athletics Cross Country Permit two days after the new name officially replaced the International Association of Athletics Federations.

In cold and cloudy conditions, the 21-year-old Rotich won the men’s 10 kilometres race in 29min 16sec.

It was the seventh consecutive victory in the men’s race by a Ugandan, following in the footsteps of compatriots Dickson Huru, who won in 2013, Timothy Toroitich, victor in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and Jacob Kiplimo, who won the last two races.

In the women’s 8km race, reigning European under-20 3,000m silver medallist Machado, a late addition to the line-up, narrowly held off the challenge of Bahrain’s world marathon silver medallist Rose Chelimo, with both clocking 27:49.

Spain’s Ouassim Oumaiz, last year’s European Cross Country under-23 silver medallist, looked for a while as if he was about to repeat his surprise victory in last weekend’s opening race in Atapuerca.

Maxwell Rotich extended Uganda's winning run in the men's race in Soria ©Getty Images

But the Spaniard eventually had to settle for fourth place in 29:28 as three African runners moved past him.

Rotich was fllowed home by Spanish-based Thierry Ndikumwenayo of Burundi, who finished three seconds behind him, and fellow countryman Albert Chemutai, who clocked 29:23.

"I had scheduled to compete in Atapuerca last weekend but finally a visa problem prevented me from running there so I was eager to come to Soria and prove I’m in fine form,” the winner, who was 27th at the World Cross Country Championships last March, said.

"In addition I’ve kept the Ugandan dominance here so I can’t ask for more.”

Chelimo, who won the world marathon title in London in 2017, was the early leader of the women’s race and appeared to have made a decisive break shortly after halfway.

By the bell for the final ,2000m circuit Chelimo, 15th in Atapuerca, held a seven-second lead.

But she slowed in the final lap, allowing the Portuguese teenager, who had led the chasing group, to pass her on the line.

Home runners Teresa Urbina and Ana Lozano were third and fourth in 28:01 and 28:05, respectively.

