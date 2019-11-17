Defending champions Scotland suffered their first defeat of the European Curling Championship as Russia earned an impressive victory in Helsingborg.

Scotland's men’s team is a new line-up from the one that triumphed last year, with Ross Paterson acting as skip.

They appeared on course for their third consecutive victory when they scored two points in the eighth end to lead 4-3.

A superb shot in the penultimate end by Sergey Glukhov saw Russia score five to take the lead before ultimately securing an 8-5 win.

Scotland’s defeat leaves Sweden as the only unbeaten team after they overcame Italy 11-4 to claim their third straight victory.

Switzerland beat Denmark 11-5 to move to joint second in the standings with Scotland and Germany, who were 6-4 winners over The Netherlands.

Norway also boast two wins and one defeat, following their 9-5 victory over England.

Russia, Scotland and Switzerland lead the standings in the women’s competition following the second round of matches.

World champions Switzerland triumphed in a repeat of last year’s final as they overcame hosts and defending champions Sweden 9-3.

Scotland joined Switzerland on two wins by claiming a narrow 7-6 triumph against Denmark, while Russia beat Germany 7-5.

Either Russia or Switzerland’s unbeaten record will end in the evening session, with the two teams going head-to-head in the pick of the matches.

