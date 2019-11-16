China got their bid for Tokyo 2020 back on track in Auckland, defeating New Zealand in the second round of group matches at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Olympic Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

The Chinese lost a thrilling opening Group A match 81-80 to South Korea, but bounced back at The Trusts Arena to secure a vital win and get their Olympic campaign up and running.

Meng Li scored 18 points as China surged to a 94-71 victory against New Zealand, as they climbed above their hosts into second place in the group.

South Korea recorded a second straight triumph, cruising to a 114-75 win against Philippines to move top of the Group A table.

In Group B, Australia won their second game in a row at MABA Stadium Kuala Lumpur, claiming a crushing 114-29 victory against India.

The top two in each group will progress to the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, to be held in February.

As Japan have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 as the host nation, the highest-ranked team in Group B will join them in advancing to the next stage of qualifying.

Later today, the Americas pre-qualifying tournament continues with Group A hosts Canada taking on Puerto Rico, as Dominican Republic face Cuba in Edmonton.

In Bahia Blanca, Argentina will host already qualified United States - who qualified for Tokyo 2020 as 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup winners - while Colombia meet Brazil.

🇦🇺🏀 Opals open day 2 with another HUGE WIN!!!

Congrats 🥳 !#FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/qyhBLsJrql — FIBA (@FIBA) November 16, 2019

Senegal secured a second straight victory in the African pre-qualifying tournament as they remain on track for Tokyo 2020.

The won 58-53 to top Group B in Maputo and will take on hosts Mozambique in the tournament's semi-finals.

Nigeria topped Group A courtesy of their 57-48 victory against Mozambique this afternoon, as Democratic Republic of Congo withdrew from the tournament.

It means Group B runners-up Mali will take on Nigeria as they keep their outside chance of an Olympic ticket alive.

The two finalists will advance to the World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

More follows.