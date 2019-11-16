Oleg Matytsin was re-elected International University Sports Federation (FISU) President for a second term, as a new Executive Committee was confirmed for the next four years.

Matytsin, who was elected for the first time in 2015, was the sole candidate for the role of FISU President.

If left the Russian's re-election as an effective formality, with confirmation given by a vote of acclamation.

"It is a great privilege to be re-elected as leader of an organisation with such a great history," Matytsin said.

"I wish good luck for our organisation and look forward to continuing to cooperate with you all going forwards.

"Let us do our best for the bright future of FISU."

The first vice-president, treasurer and senior Executive Committee member positions were also determined by acclamation, with only one candidate standing for each post.

Switzerland's Leonz Eder was re-elected to the FISU first vice-president position, while Mongolia's Bayasgalan Danzandorj will continue as treasurer for the next four years.

Germany's Verena Burk was confirmed FISU senior Executive Committee member.

Eight candidates stood for the remaining four vice-president positions.

Four contenders reached the majority of 63 votes required in the first round of voting.

Incumbents Luciano Cabral of Brazil and Poland's Marian Dymaski were re-elected, along with Uganda's Penninah Aligawesa Kabenge and China's Shen Zhen.

Saudi Arabia's Khalid Almuzaini, Algeria's Hassan Chikh, Turkey's Kemal Tamer and Estonia's Kairis Ulp had also stood for the positions.

A total of 39 candidates took for the remaining 15 places on the FISU Executive Committee.

The FISU Executive Committee elections saw 13 candidates achieve the required majority in the first round.

This included ByongJin You of South Korea, Lorenzo Lentini of Italy, Japan’s Hisato Igarashi, Chinese Taipei’s Ching Yu Tseng, Costa Rica’s Rosaura Mendez, Delise O’Meally and United Arab Emirates’ Omar Al Hai.

Australia’s Martin Doulton, Senegal’s Leopold Senghor, Kazakhstan’s Kairat Zakiryanov, Benin’s Gabrielle Kotchofa, Argentina’s Emiliano Ojea and Hong Kong’s Kenny Chow also secured places in the first round.

The four candidates with the highest votes, who were yet to be elected, advanced to the second round.

This included Turkey's Kemal Tamer, Slovakia's Dusan Hamar, Croatia's Marko Zunic and Hungary's Mozes Szekely.

Tamer and Zunic were elected following the second round of voting.

