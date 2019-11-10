China continued their dominance of the International Table Tennis Federation Team World Cup by retaining their men's and women's titles in Tokyo.

The Chinese women swept aside Japan 3-0 to clinch a ninth straight title at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

China's men dropped one match but were still to strong for South Korea, recording a 3-1 triumph to secure an eighth consecutive World Cup.

In the women's final, Chen Meng and Liu Shiwen got the defending champions off to the perfect start with an 11-7, 11-9, 12-10 victory over Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa in the doubles rubber.

Mima Ito won the opening two games of her singles contest against Sun Yingsha to give Japan hope of levelling the tie, but the Chinese player fought back to earn an 8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 success.

Liu wrapped up the title for the Chinese team after she beat Hirano 11-3, 11-8, 11-5.

Victory maintained China's monopoly of the women's event, with the 1994 tournament remaining the only edition of the competition were they failed to top the podium.

Jeoung Young-sik and Lee Sang-su put South Korea ahead in the men's final after they overcame Liang Jingkun and Xu Xin 8-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 12-10 in a marathon doubles encounter.

It was a fleeting moment of joy for the South Korean team, however, as China won the last three rubbers to ensure the trophy returned to its usual home.

Fan Zhendong restored parity for China by easing to an 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 win over Jang Woo-jin before Liang ousted Jeoung 11-9, 8-11, 10-12, 15-13, 11-8 to give the holders the lead.

Fan sealed the title when he defeated Lee 11-8, 11-4, 11-8.

The tournament doubled as a test event for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.