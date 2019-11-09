Top seed Tai Tzu-Ying was forced to withdraw from the women’s singles semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Fuzhou China Open midway through the decisive game.

The Chinese Taipei star edged the opening game 21-19 in her match with Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

The momentum swung in Okuhara’s favour in the second as she took the game 21-12 to force a decider.

Tai then withdrew from the contest with the score at 11-6 to Okuhara.

Okuhara, seeded fourth, will face China’s Chen Yu Fei in tomorrow’s final of the World Tour Super 750 event.

Chen came from a game down to beat Canada’s Michelle Li 20-22, 21-8, 21-17 in their semi-final match.

World champion Kento Momota cruised into the men's singles final with a 21-19, 21-8 win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen ensured the final will be a meeting of the top two seeds after he recorded a 21-10, 21-12 win over Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.

Kento Momota advanced to the men's singles final ©Getty Images

China are assured of success in mixed doubles after top seeds Zheng Si Wi and Huang Ya Qiong won 21-16, 21-10 against Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Their opponents in the final will be their compatriots Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping, who were 21-12, 21-16 winners over Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota advanced to the women’s doubles final courtesy of a 15-21, 21-15, 22-20 victory over China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

Top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara suffered defeat in their semi-final.

The Japanese pairing were beaten 12-21, 21-12, 21-13 by South Korea’s Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan.

Men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo overcame India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-16, 22-0 in the semi-finals.

The Indonesian pairing will face Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in the final after they beat Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-13, 21-14.

All five finals will be held tomorrow.