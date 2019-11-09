Australia booked their ticket for Tokyo 2020 with a thrilling victory against Samoa in the final of the Oceania Sevens Championship in Suva.

The Australians trailed by 12 points at half-time ANZ Stadium as Samoa looked destined to claim their spot in Japan, before a stunning fightback saw Australia win the competition.

A high tackle resulted in a Samoan red card and that was all the ammunition Australia needed as they scored 19 unanswered points to secure a 19-12 victory and their place in Tokyo.

Fiji and New Zealand contested the tournament but had already qualified for the Olympics through the 2019 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The women's Olympic qualifying tournament was won by hosts Fiji.

Fiji progressed through the pool stage with three victories and remained unbeaten to claim the sole Tokyo 2020 ticket, defeating Papua New Guinea 36-0 in the final.

Australia's women won the Oceania invitational title with a second 12-0 triumph in two days against New Zealand.

Australia won by the same scoreline after controlling today's final.