Applications for the second Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket lottery are due begin on November 13 for residents in Japan, it was announced today.

Organisers have confirmed the window will run until November 26, with the lottery the last ticketing phase exclusively for residents of the host country.

Tickets for the Olympic boxing competitions will be available for the first time after the sport’s place was finalised on the programme.

Tokyo 2020 revealed tickets for the marathon will not be on sale during the second ticketing lottery.

It follows the decision to move the marathon and race walk events to Sapporo, with the International Olympic Committee taking the action due to concerns surrounding heat in Tokyo.

Arrangements for the relocated events has yet to be confirmed, with discussions taking place over the new courses.

Tickets for triathlon, marathon swimming and the equestrian eventing cross-country will also not be available.

This is due to the competition schedule remaining under consideration for the events.

The start times of both the triathlon and eventing cross-country are expected to be moved forward an hour, with the decision set to be ratified by the IOC Executive Board at its meeting next month.

Organisers promised tickets are available for every other Olympic event as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Tokyo 2020 claim tickets are on offer at affordable prices with general tickets starting at ¥2,500 (/£17/$22/€20).

Tickets for the marathon will not be available with further details of its move to Sapporo to be decided before they can be released to the Japanese public ©Getty Images

Half of all tickets will cost ¥8,000 (£57/$73/€66) or less, while a cheaper concessionary rate for children, the elderly and people with disabilities will also be available at ¥2,020 (£14/$18/€15).

This price will also be available in conjunction with a school programme targeting over one million students across Japan.

The Olympics will feature a record 339 events in 33 sports, with organisers claiming Games offer a unique opportunity for the public to discover new sports and to see world-class athletes.

A further phase of ticket sales is due to start in the spring of next year, offering first-come, first-served sales on a global basis

The first ticket lottery, which took place between May 9 and 28, saw more than 3.2 million tickets sold, but a huge number of people missed out as more than 7.5 million Japanese entered the ballot.

The official ticketing website was visited more than 24 million times in May with traffic overwhelming the system.

It prompted organisers to extend the application phase by 12 hours.

An additional ballot for those unsuccessful during the first lottery was then held between August 8 and 19, as a result of the high demand.

People who did not apply at all during the first phase were not able to take part, nor were those allocated tickets in May.

The 2020 Olympics will run between July 24 and August 9, with the Paralympics following between August 25 and September 6.