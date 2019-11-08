By Patrick O'Kane in Cheongju
FIAS World Sambo Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Nemkov cruises to combat 100kg sambo world title in Cheongju
- 4 hours ago: Ryabov overpowers Ghviniashvili to become 90kg sambo world champion
- 5 hours ago: Khomiachkova edges out defending champion Odzelashvili for 72kg gold
- 5 hours ago: Rudniev wins combat 74kg gold in cagey affair
- 5 hours ago: Mongolian gold as Dovdon outsmarts Lulashvili for 68kg title
- 5 hours ago: Mitina overpowers Cabanne for fourth Russian gold in Cheongju
- 5 hours ago: Nesterov makes it three from three for Russia with combat 57kg gold
- 6 hours ago: Beglerov makes it two Russian golds from two finals
- 6 hours ago: Bondarenko claims first gold of the World Sambo Championships
- 6 hours ago: FIAS President declares World Sambo Championships open
- 7 hours ago: CJ Group President welcomes delegates to Korea
- 7 hours ago: Opening Ceremony for World Sambo Championships begins
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the FIAS World Sambo Championships
