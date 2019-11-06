Stefania Ferrando has won the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) Athlete of the Month award for September.

The Argentinian boccia player was recognised for her performances at the America Regional Championships in Sao Paulo.

Ferrando's surprise performance saw her victorious over home favourites Evani Soares da Silva Calado and Evelyn de Oliveira to take gold in the individual BC3.

Ferrando received 51 per cent of the APC public vote.

Diego Lopez Diaz, centre, came second in the monthly vote ©Getty Images

In second place was Mexican swimmer Diego Lopez Diaz, who narrowly missed out with 48 per cent of the vote.

Other nominees included Colombian swimmer Carlos Serrano, United States cyclist Shawn Morelli and swimmer Leanne Smith.

The nominations are compiled following submissions by National Paralympic Committees from across the continent.

In August, the award was spread across the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, including Colombian Sara Vargas as Best Female Athlete and powerlifter Herbert Aceituno of El Salvador Best Male.

Argentina's boccia players won the Best Team award, showing how healthy the sport is in the region.