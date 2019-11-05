Jamaican women's footballer Tarania "Plum Plum" Clarke has been stabbed to death.

A female friend allegedly attacked Clarke in St Andrew, Kingston - she has been detained by police.

There was reportedly an argument over a cellphone.

Clarke was the captain of Waterhouse FC in the Jamaica Women's League and made her international debut in September against Cuba in a Caribbean Olympic qualification match, scoring a goal in the 12-1 victory.

"The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) family express condolonces to Waterhouse FC, her family, her friends and her colleagues at the senior level," a JFF spokesperson said.

The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries.#ReggaeGirlz Tarania ‘Plum Plum’ Clarke, Captain of Waterhouse FC, scored on debut for the Senior Reggae Girlz on September 30 in the 12-1 win over Cuba. pic.twitter.com/uA8EbiBFXh — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) November 1, 2019

JFF Women’s Football Committee chairperson, Elaine Walker-Brown, was devastated at the news.

"Honestly, this one hits me, this one hits me hard," Walker-Brown said.

President of Jamaica's football federation, Michael Ricketts, said he was "deeply saddened".

"This was a young lady who has shown much potential and was very pleasant, warm and had real potential to make it at the highest level," Ricketts said.

"She was very much a part of the Reggae Girlz squad during the recent Olympic qualifiers and did make an impact.

"I offer condolences to the family and friends of young Clarke."

Clarke also represented Jamaica in the lead-up to the 2019 Women's World Cup and at the Pan American Games this year.