Coquitlam in Canada has withdrawn as the host city of the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's World Championship, it has been announced.

The decision, according to organisers, is due to another city "with the ability to stage the event in a major media market" expressing interest in hosting the tournament.

Withdrawing to allow the new city to step in will, it is claimed, help boost lacrosse's chances of being accepted as an Olympic sport.

The new city has not yet been announced, but an official letter confirming Coquitlam's withdrawal has been sent to World Lacrosse.

"The Organising Committee has learned that another organisation with additional capacity and the ability to stage the event in a major media market has expressed interest in hosting the tournament," the world governing body said.

"More details will be provided by World Lacrosse in the near future."

Coquitlam, which is near Vancouver, was announced as host in June 2018.

"With mixed emotions, I wrote to the Canadian Lacrosse Association and World Lacrosse on behalf of our Organising Committee to inform them of this decision," said outgoing tournament chairman Cliff Pascas.

"Our driving impetus for this decision is the opportunity to allow for the game to receive maximum exposure in a major market as lacrosse looks to return to the Olympic Games.

"Our Committee believes we would have done a first-class job hosting this tournament, but with the opportunity ahead and a company with a full-time staff capacity and access to a major population centre, we feel it is in the best interest of the sport to allow it to stand on the biggest stage.

"We all love the sport of lacrosse, and we recognise the tremendous opportunity that exists to have a World Championship played in a major television market at this time in the history of the sport.

A new host city in a "major media market" is due to step in ©World Lacrosse

"This is a potential watershed moment."

Coquitlam previously hosted the Under-19 Men's Lacrosse World Championships in 2008 and 2016.

"There is absolutely no doubt the Organising Committee in Coquitlam, led by Cliff Pascas, would have delivered an outstanding World Championship in 2022, as was the case in 2008 and 2016," World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern said.

"As our sport continues to grow worldwide, and as we pursue the ambition of one day securing a return for lacrosse to the Olympic Games, we must be responsive to unique opportunities that will allow us to showcase our great game and bring it to new and larger audiences, whilst never losing sight of our history and the partners who have elevated our game to unprecedented heights.

"In the leadership of the Coquitlam Organising Committee, and the Canadian Lacrosse Association, we have partners who will continue to be at the forefront of our efforts to grow the sport of lacrosse globally and reinforce the lasting values of this great game.

"We thank both organisations for enabling our sport to take advantage of this unique opportunity."

The Men's World Championship, held every four years, has now been moved for the second edition in a row.

Manchester was supposed to host in 2018 but withdrew due to financial concerns.

Netanya in Israel stepped in to replace the English city.