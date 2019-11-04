International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) President Rafael Santonja has been awarded the keys of the city in Xi'an in China.

The Spaniard was recognised during a ceremony at South Gate, held under the theme of the Silk Road caravans.

He was joined by Liu Kuanren, the vice chairman of the Shaanxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and awarded the keys amid towering city walls.

Xi'an is famous for the Terracotta Army statues which are housed in the city.

Rafael Santonja also visited Xi'an last year ©IFBB

It is also home to the IFBB Belt and Road International Championship, with the 2019 edition held last month.

The event is organised by the Chinese Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (CBFA).

Santonja previously visited Xi'an last year, where he received a tour of the city and met with CBFA officials.