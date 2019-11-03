The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and the National Paralympic Committee of China have signed cooperation agreement in Moscow.

The agreement was inked within the frames of the 2019 InvaExpo global forum in the Russian capital and the document was signed by RPC Prsident Vladimir Lukin.

The forum serves as a platform aimed at the development of the domestic rehabilitation industry as well as the formation of an accessible environment.

"We are enjoying a very good cooperation with China," Lukin told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"We are cooperating within the frames of the International Paralympic Committee, hold consultations on all issues within this organisation exchanging advices and share the same stance on many issues on the agenda."