The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (HOK) has announced a competition to design their uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Applicants are invited to submit their designs until November 14 before the results are announced on November 23.

All received work will be published on the official website and social media of the HOK, where fans will be able to leave their feedback.

The winner will design the Kazakhstan uniform for the Tokyo 2020 Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©Getty Images

"We want not only to get a memorable and functional outfit for our Olympians, but also to support talented artists and designers," said an HOK spokesperson.

"Together we are looking forward to finding new trends in modern sportswear, as well as draw attention to the Olympic Movement in Kazakhstan."

Kazakhstan currently have 20 athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020.

They had 104 competitors at Rio 2016, earning three gold medals, five silver and 10 bronze to finish 22nd on the medals table.