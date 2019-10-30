Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov was the pride of Kyrgyzstan at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

He became the first men's freestyle wrestler from his country to win a world title in 14 years.

Iliaz Ozumbekov took gold at the 2005 Junior World Championships, and Zholdoshbekov followed in his footsteps in the 61 kilograms category.

He faced cadet world bronze medallist Ravinder Ravinder of India and had to fight all the way.

Behind at the break, Zholdoshbekov scored a takedown, then added exposure halfway through the second period, which propelled him to an eventual 5-3 win.

At 86kg, Kamran Ghasempour of Iran won his second-consecutive u-23 world crown with a 9-3 victory over Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov of Azerbaijan.

After a slow start, Ghasempour piled on the takedowns for the victory, adding to his 2018 u-23 world gold and 2013 cadet world silver.

It was an epic night of action in Budapest ©UWW

Despite carrying an injury, Russian Razambek Zhamalov came out on top in the 74 kg bracket.

Zhamalov, a 2018 junior world silver medalist, faced off against 2017 cadet world bronze medalist Mohammed Nokhodilarimi of Iran in the title bout.

The Russian used two four-point periods to get past the Iranian for an 8-1 win and the gold medal.

At 92kg, American Bo Nickal won by technical fall.

Wrestling Batyrbek Tsakulov of Russia, Nickal secured a dominant 12-2 victory, including a four-point takedown.

The 2018 cadet world champion and 2019 junior world silver medallist Amir Hossein Zare of Iran easily took care of Vitali Goloev of Russia in the 125kg finals match, 10-0.

Russia won the team title with 145 points, followed by Iran with 139 points and Azerbaijan with 111 points.