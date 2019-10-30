Kylie Whitehead is refusing to relinquish her lead at the World Singles Champion of Champions in Adelaide.

The first Indigenous woman to compete at a World Bowls Championship leads section one after round seven of competition.

Day three saw her start with a dramatic victory over Shae Wilson of the Norfolk Islands.

Losing the first set 3-13, the Australian battled hard to take the second 10-8, before eventually coming through 3-2.

Her next match was far more comfortable, defeating Janice Pilling of the Isle of Man 11-4, 15-3.

On the same points in Section 1 is England's Sophie Tolchard, who enjoyed a hat-trick of wins.

In section 2, Debbie White of New Zealand is on top with 15 points, just ahead of Scotland's Laura Welsh.

Lee Schraner is the outstanding player in the men's competition currently ©World Bowls

Louis Ridout is keeping a tight grip of section one in the men's competition after eight rounds.

The Englishman enjoyed two victories, although Clive McGreal of the Isle of Man did take him to a third set.

Australian Lee Schraner is dominating section two, sitting six points clear of his nearest rival.

He enjoyed an outstanding day, starting with a 12-6, 13-2 win over Botswana's Regent Reid.

Schraner then took care of Fiji's Rajnesh Prasad 15-1, 9-8, although he was run close in the second set.

Qualifying rounds continue to Friday (November 1), before the playoffs, semi-finals and finals this weekend.