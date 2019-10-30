Kylie Whitehead is refusing to relinquish her lead at the World Singles Champion of Champions in Adelaide.
The first Indigenous woman to compete at a World Bowls Championship leads section one after round seven of competition.
Day three saw her start with a dramatic victory over Shae Wilson of the Norfolk Islands.
Losing the first set 3-13, the Australian battled hard to take the second 10-8, before eventually coming through 3-2.
Her next match was far more comfortable, defeating Janice Pilling of the Isle of Man 11-4, 15-3.
On the same points in Section 1 is England's Sophie Tolchard, who enjoyed a hat-trick of wins.
In section 2, Debbie White of New Zealand is on top with 15 points, just ahead of Scotland's Laura Welsh.
Louis Ridout is keeping a tight grip of section one in the men's competition after eight rounds.
The Englishman enjoyed two victories, although Clive McGreal of the Isle of Man did take him to a third set.
Australian Lee Schraner is dominating section two, sitting six points clear of his nearest rival.
He enjoyed an outstanding day, starting with a 12-6, 13-2 win over Botswana's Regent Reid.
Schraner then took care of Fiji's Rajnesh Prasad 15-1, 9-8, although he was run close in the second set.
Qualifying rounds continue to Friday (November 1), before the playoffs, semi-finals and finals this weekend.