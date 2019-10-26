Japan’s double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu produced a superb free skating routine to earn a personal best of 212.99 points that saw him win the Skate Canada men’s title with more than 60 points to spare.

The 24-year-old from Miyagi delighted the crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna with his dazzling "Art on Ice"programme, finishing with 322.59 points ahead of 21-year-old home skater Nam Nguyen, who also produced a personal best in the free section to earn his best ever result in this International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix.

Nguyen, who described Hanyu’s earlier performance as "god-like", scored 178.69 points and totalled 262.77 to take the second Grand Prix medal of his career following bronze at Skate America in 2014.

Hanyu’s compatriot Keiji Tanaka also produced a free skating personal best, scoring 169.91points for a total of 250.02 to earn the bronze medal.

"In this competition I was able to win within myself," Hanyu said.

"I skated well in the short and free programme which I didn’t manage before.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself before this competition, because I wanted to exceed 300 points and I wanted to win Skate Canada."

Home skater Nam Nguyen celebrates silver after producing a personal best free skate at Skate Canada ©ISU

Skating last, the Canadian champion put out an energetic routine to a Beatles medley.

"It was a great experience overall," said Nguyen.

"To be able to put out that kind of performance after Yuzu’s god-like performance is a big step up in my career and I hope to continue the momentum."

Grand Prix debutant Camden Pulkinen of the United States dropped from second after to short programme to fourth, totalling 244.78 points, with Latvia’s Deniss Vasiljevs fifth on 227.40 and Italy’s Matteo Rizzo sixth on 223.78.

Overall, 60 skaters/couples representing 14 ISU members are competing at Skate Canada.

The top six qualifiers of the Grand Prix series in each discipline will proceed to the Final in Turin from December 5 to 8.

